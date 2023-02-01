City schools okay field trips, equipment surplus

Calhoun City Schools Board of Education got a lot done quickly at their Monday meeting.
The board kicked off their meeting by electing their board officers. All previous officers have retained their positions — Rhoda Washington remains Board Chair, Andy Baxter is Vice Chair, and Becky Gilbert-George has stayed Secretary.
“Thank you to my fellow board members for your support and thank you all for allowing us to serve the community and to serve you guys as well,” said Washington.
They also looked at their meeting dates for 2023. The board will meet on the fourth Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at Central Office, 334 Wall Street, except during school holidays or when participating in a joint meeting with City Council. The board will meet: Feb. 27, March 27, April 24, May 22, June 19, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 25, Oct. 23, Nov. 13, and Dec. 11.
The board also looked at their Fiscal Year 2024 budget planning calendar, which sets out how the board will go about setting the school system’s FY24 budget.
“We have gotten some preliminary information from the Governor about what the budget may look like for us for FY24 so we appreciate our board working along with our City Council in that budget planning process,” said Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor.
There were also two items of new business up to a vote.
The board approved several overnight or out-of-state field trips:
♦ CHS Art to Columbus for an art symposium, March 3 and 4
♦ CHS FBLA to Atlanta for a state conference, March 10-12
♦ CHS CTI to Rock Eagle for a state conference, April 19-21
♦ CHS Track to Columbus for a state meet, May 11-13
♦ CES 4th Grade to Chattanooga, Tennessee to visit the Zoo, March 7, 14, and 30
They also looked at surplusing two serving lines from the Complex cafeterias. Each serving line was originally worth $65,000, but have both aged out as they are more than 18 years old. That was approved by the Board.
Upcoming events include a virtual learning day for students and professional learning day for staff on Feb. 1, School Counseling Week Feb. 6-10, and the Complex Valentine’s Dance on Feb. 10. Math Mania will take place Feb. 10, the CPS Spelling Bee is Feb. 17, and Winter Break will run Feb. 20-22.
The next Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meeting will take place Monday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. at Central Office, 334 S. Wall Street. For more information, visit calhounschools.org.