City schools OK 2023-24 academic calendar

Calhoun City Schools Board of Education met last Monday for their last board meeting of the year.
At the meeting, board members recognized Calhoun High School’s One Act for winning their state championship competition last month. One of their seniors, Anna Kathryn Hayes, was named State Best Actress, and another, Addi Lester, was selected to All-Star Cast. This is the school’s third One Act championship win in the past decade, with three additional state runner-up finishes.
There were three voting items that the board addressed.
First, the board voted on the proposed 2023-24 school calendar, which was chosen as the preferred calendar by 83% of survey respondents, a combination of students, staff, parents, and other community members.
With this calendar, school would start Aug. 3, Fall Break would run a full week, October 9 through 13, and Thanksgiving Break would run the week of Nov. 20 through 24. There would be just over two weeks of Christmas Break, with the last day of the semester on Dec. 15 and classes picking back up Jan. 3, 2024. Winter Break will run Feb. 19 through 21, Spring Break would run April 8 through 12, and the last day of school would be May 24.
That calendar was approved.
The board also looked at several overnight and out-of-state field trips:
♦ All-State Chorus to Athens, February 16-18
♦ CHS Basketball to Chattanooga, Tenn., December 13
♦ CHS Debate to Alpharetta for a tournament, January 13-14
♦ CHS Debate to Berkley Forum, January 27-28
Those field trips were all approved.
Finally, they looked at their board norms, which dictate how the Board of Education conducts their meetings and their responsibilities otherwise, among other things. Those were also approved.
This year’s Christmas break will run through January 3; school will resume on Jan. 4. The next Board of Education meeting will take place Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. at Calhoun City Schools’ Central Office, 334 S. Wall Street. For more information, visit calhounschools.org.