City schools OK 2023-24 academic calendar

Calhoun City Schools Board of Education met last Monday for their last board meeting of the year.

At the meeting, board members recognized Calhoun High School’s One Act for winning their state championship competition last month. One of their seniors, Anna Kathryn Hayes, was named State Best Actress, and another, Addi Lester, was selected to All-Star Cast. This is the school’s third One Act championship win in the past decade, with three additional state runner-up finishes.

