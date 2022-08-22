Each of the five schools across Calhoun City Schools have chosen their Teacher of the Year.
Autumn Baker has been selected by her peers at CELA as Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024. Autumn started her career with Calhoun City Schools as an ESS paraprofessional and transitioned to a teaching position. This is Mrs. Baker’s 11th year in education and 10th year teaching, where she currently teaches kindergarten at the CELA.
“Autumn is truly one of a kind. She has strong academic expectations and shows her students everyday that she believes in them. Autumn gets to know every student in her class as a whole person and truly captures the hearts of her students and peers. She is loved by students and peers because she is kind, loving, fun, and truly cares about them. Autumn’s love and passion for teaching truly makes a difference. She does not like the spotlight, but she doesn’t realize just how amazing she is,” stated her peers and colleagues.
Mrs. Baker holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of West Georgia, a Master’s Degree from Piedmont University, certification in Special Education, and endorsements in Reading and ESOL. Autumn is married to Thomas Baker and together they have two sons, Cole (3rd grade) and Finn (pre-K).
Jenny Stewart has been selected by her peers at CPS as Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024. Jenny started her career with Calhoun City Schools as a kindergarten paraprofessional before transitioning into a teaching role. This is Mrs. Stewart’s 19th year in education and her 17th year teaching, where she currently teaches 3rd grade at CPS.
Jenny’s love for her students and passion for teaching shines through in everything she does at CPS. Jenny’s peers shared the following statements about her, “Jenny is a great mentor and takes time to help anyone that needs it. Her students love her, and she always has a positive learning environment. Jenny leads with passion, and I look up to her leadership.”
Mrs. Stewart holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Therapeutic Recreation from Shorter University, a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Phoenix, and a Specialist Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from Piedmont University. Jenny also holds a math and reading endorsement.
She is married to Clay Stewart and together they have two children. Camden is a freshman at Calhoun High School, and their daughter, Lannah, is an 8th grader at Calhoun Middle School.
Heather White has been selected by her peers at CES as Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024. This school year marks Heather’s 23rd year in education and her 18th year at Calhoun Elementary School where she currently teaches 4th-grade math, science, and social studies.
Mrs. White holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia Southern University, a Master’s Degree in the Elementary Curriculum from Kennesaw State University, and a Specialist’s Degree in Educational Leadership from Lincoln Memorial. She also holds endorsements in gifted education as well as mathematics education.
Heather is married to Bogin White and together they have 3 children. Tatum is a 2022 graduate of Calhoun High School and is currently in her first year of college at Georgia Southern University. Her son Hunter is a freshman at Calhoun High School and her daughter Addison is a 7th grader at Calhoun Middle School, where both are actively involved in athletic and extracurricular activities.
Heather’s peers shared the following statements about her, “Heather always gives 110%. She is passionate and wants to help students learn and reach their fullest potential. She has a positive relationship with all her students and makes learning fun! She is also one of the biggest cheerleaders for those around our school and is always willing to lend a helping hand. I could not think of anyone better for this opportunity. She deserves it!”
April Witmer has been selected as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year for CMS. April has been teaching for 19 years and loves her profession. Ms. Witmer goes above and beyond for her students. She is the epitome of an excel leader within the ESS department.
April holds degrees in both Early Childhood Education and Special Education from West Georgia University, Lincoln Memorial University, and Nova Southeastern University. She has endorsements in ESOL and Dyslexia.
April has three children: Caleb (8th grade), Madi (5th grade), and Ally (2nd grade). They are active in recreation and travel soccer. April is also a member of Rockbridge Community Church where she serves on the worship team.
April’s peers and colleagues shared the following statements about her, “She goes above and beyond for her students. She has a steady and calm presence each day no matter the circumstances. She is amazing with her students. She is encouraging, loving, and caring. April is selfless in her work and puts her students’ needs before her own. She gives everything she has day in and day out. Despite what is going on in her classroom, she expects her students to perform at their instructional best and pushes them to exceed their goals. She makes no excuses for herself or her students and has high expectations. She is nothing short of a miracle worker. Even when days are hard, she always has a smile. April goes above and beyond to ensure student needs are met and is an advocate for all students!”
Franco Perkins has been selected as the 2023-2024 Teacher of the Year for CHS. Coach Perkins is currently in his 26th year in education and has spent the past 11 years at Calhoun High School where he serves as an ESS teacher and Defensive Line coach for the CHS football team.
Coach Perkins holds a bachelor’s degree from Carson Newman University, and a Master’s degree and Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from Jacksonville State University. Coach Perkins received a Launch to Excellence Award at CHS in 2019. This was a recognition for teacher leaders in Calhoun City Schools who go above and beyond for their students.
Coach Perkins and his wife, Jennifer, have two children: Jordan, a senior at CHS, and Trey, a freshman at CHS. They are members of the Life of Jesus in Action Church.
Coach Perkins’ peers stated, “Coach Perkins has a servant’s heart, is always available to all students at school, seeks out the students who need a mentor, and gives an encouraging word. He not only does this for students but also extends this to his co-workers. I am blessed to work with Franco Perkins. He goes above and beyond in every role he serves at CHS. He serves as a mentor to a number of students with specific needs on our campus. He is a true team player and will do whatever is asked. Coach Perkins’ positivity is evident to all and Calhoun High School is a better place because of the impact he has on students.”
Calhoun City Schools congratulated all their Teachers of the Year, and thanked their Partner in Education and TOTY sponsor, Builtwell Bank. The system-wide Teacher of the Year will be announced September 9.
For more information, visit calhounschools.org.