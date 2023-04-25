City schools approve plenty of school improvements

Calhoun City Schools honored plenty of their own during Monday night's meeting, as well as voting on several facilities upgrades.
Several students were honored for winning in the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition, one from each grade level. Those winners were Peyton Kilgore - Kindergarten, Maverick McMahan - first grade, Maeva Maynard - second grade, Gisele Lewis - third grade, Violet Coombe - fourth grade, Audrey Dobbs - fifth grade, Holley McNay - sixth grade, Allison Silvers - seventh grade, Campbell Nudd - eighth grade, Callie Rice - ninth grade, Daniel Wright - tenth grade, Ryan Wade - eleventh grade, and Dana Avila Arcos - twelfth grade.
"We're super proud of all of these young writers," said Instructional Coordinator Amanda Swift.
There were also several items up for a vote.
First was addressing the board's five-year facility plan, which will expire June 30, 2024. The board voted on a resolution to request assistance from the state Department of Education in drafting their new five-year facility plan, which must be completed by March 15, 2024. That resolution was approved.
The board also looked at their 2023-24 salary schedules. That covers salary schedules for all employees except school bus drivers for FY23-24. Those schedules were approved by the board.
Also up for a vote was carpet removal and installation at the Complex. The carpet for that project was donated to city schools, meaning that that project, which is being taken on by H&H Services, is coming in under budget. That was okayed by the board.
The board also looked at parking lot paving at the bus and maintenance shop. That project, which is being handled by Northwest Georgia Paving, is also coming in under budget. The board also discussed interior painting at the Complex and the renewal of their subscription for the online learning system Canvas. All three of those improvements were approved.
The board also talked about security and door upgrades for the Campus. Those had previously been approved to be handled by Telenet Systems, however the board had to shift which account that was being debited from, and it needed to be reapproved. That was unanimously reapproved by the board.
Finally, they looked at several overnight and out-of-state field trips. Those include:
CHS FFA to Macon for a state competition, April 26-28
CES 5th grade discovery to CES for a lock-in, May 12-13
CES Odyssey of the Mind to Michigan State for World Finals, May 24-28
CHS girls' volleyball to Knoxville, Tenn. for a volleyball camp, July 11-13
CHS girls' volleyball to Murfreesboro, Tenn. for a volleyball camp, July 21-23
CHS girls' volleyball to Ooltewah, Tenn. for a summer scrimmage, July 29
Those upcoming field trips were unanimously approved.
Upcoming events include CES Chorus's performance of High School Musical at CPAC, Thursday April 27 through Saturday April 29 starting at 6 p.m., CMS's performance of Beauty and the Beast at CHS's Black Box Theatre, Thursday April 27 through Sunday April 30 starting at 6 p.m., CHS senior prom Saturday May 20, and the next board meeting and retirement reception on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m., at 334 South Wall Street.