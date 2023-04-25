City schools approve plenty of school improvements

Young Georgia Author winners and their teachers were honored at Monday night's Calhoun City Schools meeting.

 Cat Webb

Calhoun City Schools honored plenty of their own during Monday night's meeting, as well as voting on several facilities upgrades.

Several students were honored for winning in the Young Georgia Authors (YGA) writing competition, one from each grade level. Those winners were Peyton Kilgore - Kindergarten, Maverick McMahan - first grade, Maeva Maynard - second grade, Gisele Lewis - third grade, Violet Coombe - fourth grade, Audrey Dobbs - fifth grade, Holley McNay - sixth grade, Allison Silvers - seventh grade, Campbell Nudd - eighth grade, Callie Rice - ninth grade, Daniel Wright - tenth grade, Ryan Wade - eleventh grade, and Dana Avila Arcos - twelfth grade.

