City schools approve Complex, CES gym improvements

Pictured (L-R): Board Secretary, Becky Gilbert-George; Board Member, Eddie Reeves; Assistant Superintendent & Chief Financial Officer, Dee Wrisley; Superintendent, Dr. Michele Taylor; Board Chair, Rhoda Washington; and Board Vice Chair, Andy Baxter

 Contributed

City schools’ Board of Education looked at some improvements to their facilities at Monday’s meeting.

The board honored several folks, including two REACH Scholars, Lauryn Williams and Pablo Garcia-Agustin. The REACH program is Georgia’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In