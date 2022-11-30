City schools approve Complex, CES gym improvements

City schools’ Board of Education looked at some improvements to their facilities at Monday’s meeting.
The board honored several folks, including two REACH Scholars, Lauryn Williams and Pablo Garcia-Agustin. The REACH program is Georgia’s first needs-based mentorship and college scholarship program.
Calhoun Middle School was given props for being named one of Georgia Department of Education’s Distinguished Title I Schools. Chief Financial Officer Dee Wrisley received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association in the form of a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting.
”We are fortunate to have a Board of Education who believe in the highest standards of financial reporting. Dee Wrisley and her team do an outstanding job. Calhoun City Schools will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do,” stated Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent.
Coach Diane Smith, who has amassed over 800 wins in her career as softball coach, was also honored. This season has marked her 37th year as head softball coach, with 51 years of experience coaching at Calhoun City Schools.
There were several items of new business, all of which passed unanimously with board member Dr. Stephen King absent.
First up was a resolution regarding construction at the Early Learning Academy. That resolution certifies that all accounts for the construction were paid in full and that there are no outstanding claims.
They also looked at the first draft of the calendar for the 2023-24 school year. That calendar is very similar to the 2022-23 calendar, both of which offer 190 teacher work days with up to 210 student learning days. The board will revisit that calendar at a later date.
They also considered an amendment to their FY2022 budget regarding special revenue funds. That would adjust the budget for different areas, such as school nutrition, local school funds, and the aquatic center, which required more or less funding than was originally budgeted.
The system also has 24 Planar displays, each eight to 10 years old and which originally cost $4,000, in storage that they will be adding to surplus equipment and selling online. That is in hopes of recouping some value from those rather than recycling them for a fee.
The board looked at a quote for resurfacing the floor in Calhoun Elementary School’s gymnasium. The total cost of that venture, with services by KL Installation & Sons, is for $90,735.
Also up for a vote was landscaping at the Complex. Cutting Edge Lawn Care supplied the quote, which is $50,000, for plants guaranteed for a year, sprinklers, and materials.
They also looked at quotes for adding a metal building at the Complex near their cafeteria. That would house a refrigeration unit and food storage. H&H Services gave a quote of $21,614.25 for the building alone, and an overall cost of $65,986.40 to pour the slab and driveway, insulate and build the building, and run electrical.
The board also did their read-through of their board norms, and looked at redistribution of their general fund for the FY22 budget.
Finally, the board also approved several out-of-state and overnight field trips.
♦ CHS Track to GHSA State Track Meet, May 10 to 13, 2023
♦ CHS Basketball to Marietta Classic, March 24 and 25, 2023
♦ CHS Basketball to Grainger Invitational, March 10, 2023
♦ CHS Baseball to Hoover, Alabama, March 3 to 5, 2023
♦ CHS Baseball to South Georgia, overnight during Spring Break
The next board meeting will take place Monday, December 19 at 6 p.m. at city schools’ Central Office at 334 S. Wall Street. For more information, visit calhounschools.org.