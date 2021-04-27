The Calhoun City Schools' Board of Education met for their monthly meeting on Monday. Students, staff and community members were recognized by the Board of Education.
Violet Coombe, CPS second grader, and Melanie Matul, CHS senior, were honored as region winners of the Young Georgia Authors competition. Both of their writing entries will be entered into the state competition.
"We are proud of each of these students for sharing their talents," Dr. Michele Taylor said.
Lori Fisher, CHS teacher, was recently recognized by Health Occupations Students of America for her outstanding efforts this year to promote the HOSA program. Lori was unable to attend the meeting, but the Board commended her for her hard work. Cari Craig, Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent and the Board of Education, was recognized for her exemplary leadership and support of the school system.
"Cari does so much to assist the Board, we can't thank her enough for the work she does behind the scenes. We didn't want Administrative Professionals Week to go by without letting her know just how much she's appreciated," Taylor said.
Courtney Taylor, Director of Gordon County Emergency Management Agency, was also recognized for the tremendous job he has done for the Gordon County community since the beginning of the pandemic 13 months ago.
"Courtney's leadership and support has been critical for the schools to safely reopen and we can't thank him enough. Heart-work is hard work and Courtney has one of the biggest hearts of anyone we know," Dr. Taylor said.