Calhoun City Schools unveiled its newest addition Thursday morning, drawing a large crowd for the Early Learning Academy ribbon cutting on Barrett Road.
The facility will replace the former Eastside School building that served the community since the 1960s and was demolished in 2020.
"We're excited that this dream has finally come true," Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor said. "It could not have been possible without the support of our community who supported our most recent SPLOST, our school governance team for partnering with our Board of Education, our Mayor and City Council for helping us bring this into reality. This building belongs to the Calhoun community and stands as an investment in our future."
Pre-K students from the Lime Lizards and Rainbow Fish performed for the crowd to begin the festivities. The two classes are scheduled to move into the facility in early May as test classes ahead of the August opening for the system's Junior Jacket Academy, pre-K, and kindergarten students.
"We cannot wait to bring the rest of our Junior Jacket Academy two and three-year-old program, our pre-K classes and our kindergartners back into the fold this fall where we are going from crayons to careers," Taylor said.
Also speaking, Mayor Jimmy Palmer thanked Dr. Taylor and City School Board members for their commitment to local education.
"What a great day ... not only the weather, but for Calhoun City Schools," Palmer said. "I'm certainly proud to be here today.
On replacing the long-serving open concept Eastside School building, Palmer said it was time to move forward.
"We had to move forward to provide greater learning opportunities and educational growth in our children," he said. "We're proud of this new building, and this new building will serve our community in education need for many years to come. I'm proud to be part of a community that supports the educational needs of our children the way that this community does."
Board of Education Chair Rhoda Washington also thanked the public and her fellow board members for their support.
"We really appreciate the fact that the City of Calhoun is supportive, as we have opened up numerous facilities," Washington said. "They are safer, and more conducive to learning as you can see."
Washington also spotlighted the work of the designers and construction crews who made the project happen, including architects from Robertson Loia Roof, and Ra-Lin Construction's who had charge of the project.
The first two pre-K classes are scheduled to move into the facility and begin classes on May 2.