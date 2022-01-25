City BOE votes in new officers, OKs purchases

There was a lot on the agenda at Monday’s Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meeting.
The meeting started off with board members voting on their officers. Rhoda Washington was voted in as Board Chair, with Andy Baxter as Vice Chair and Becky Gilbert George as Secretary.
“I am more than humbled to serve on this Board,” said Chairwoman Washington.
The Superintendent’s Reports went over school and departmental reports, including information regarding upcoming field trips and fundraisers for Calhoun Middle and High Schools.
Upcoming field trips include:
♦ CMS
♦ Fine Arts to Disney, April 7-10
♦ Jr. Achievement Biz-Town, Feb.
♦ ESOL to Chattanooga, April 8
♦ CHS
♦ Chorus to perform at Epcot, Dec.
♦ CHS Art to All State Symposium, Feb. 25-26
♦ CTAE to GNTC Rome campus, Jan. 28
The board voted to approve two overnight field trips for Feb. 3-5. The CHS Swim Team would be taking an overnight trip to Atlanta while CHS Fine Arts would travel to Columbus. These trips were approved unanimously.
There will be three upcoming fundraisers using Krispy Kreme donut sales split between both schools. CMS will be raising funds for a spring musical, while CHS will fundraise for FCCLA as well as their own spring musical.
There were several new orders of business up for consideration. First was the Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Calendar, which outlines meetings that will take place to work towards finalizing the FY 2023 budget. This calendar was approved unanimously.
Revisions of the BOE’s policy continue with Sections J-K, the revised versions of which were approved. These sections go through topics such as Equal Education Opportunities, Sexual Harassment of Students, School Admissions, Student Safety, and others.
Two school nutrition purchases were also up for a vote.
A new dishwasher Calhoun Primary/Elementary received a bid of $55,568.01 from Citisco out of Duluth, which was approved. The same company responded to a request for a rethermalization and holding cabinet at Calhoun High, bidding $12,037.47. That bid was also okayed by the board.
A quote for SIOP training, which would help with English language learners, for CMS teachers was also considered and passed. The cost of training for sixty teachers was $26,000.
Also up for approval was HVAC Balance and Testing for the Early Learning Academy. Atlanta Test & Balance quoted $18,000 for that service, which was accepted.
The final order of new business was ending paid COVID leave as of March 12.
“It’s not a punitive thing,” said Dr. Stephen King, board member.
King went on to explain this was a response to a “new normal” created by the pandemic. “We’re not afraid of COVID — we’re adjusting to it.”
CCS has recently made changes to its COVID-19 policies to step in line with new, shorter CDC guidelines for asymptomatic and recovering cases. At the same time, they have reduced contact tracing after Governor Brian Kemp described it as “an optional service” in a Jan. 6 letter to school leaders.
The system recently set a record for confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 3.2% of the student population having active cases, 130 total, in the week of Jan. 14, as well as 27 members of staff.
Upcoming events include Schlechty’s Center’s School Board Conference in Cartersville on Jan. 28-29, which the BOE will attend, as well as the opening of registration for Junior Jacket, Pre-K, and Kindergarten on Feb. 15-16. Winter break will take place Feb. 21-22.
The next BOE meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 28 at 6:00 p.m. at their main office, 334 South Wall Street. For more information, visit calhounschools.org.