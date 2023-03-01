City BOE honors school resource officers

Calhoun City Schools recognized several individuals and tackled a couple of voting items at Monday’s meeting.

City schools recognized their school resource officers at the meeting. Officers Jessie Crider, Dawn Graham, Harris Housley, and Mark Waycaster were honored for their service to the children of Calhoun City Schools.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In