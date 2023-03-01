City BOE honors school resource officers

Calhoun City Schools recognized several individuals and tackled a couple of voting items at Monday’s meeting.
City schools recognized their school resource officers at the meeting. Officers Jessie Crider, Dawn Graham, Harris Housley, and Mark Waycaster were honored for their service to the children of Calhoun City Schools.
Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle praised the officers for their work keeping students safe. He also talked about the merits of being an SRO.
“It is probably one of the most rewarding jobs we have at the police department,” he said.
Also on hand was honorary SRO Will Miller.
The system also recognized their STAR Student Brandon Webb and his STAR Teacher. Webb received the highest score in the system on the SAT, and chose choral director India Galyean as the teacher he wanted to have honored alongside him.
Otherwise, there were only a couple of items up to a vote.
First up were some overnight and out-of-state field trips.
♦ Calhoun Elementary fourth grade to the Chattanooga Zoo March 7, 14, and 30
♦ Calhoun High School SkillsUSA to a conference at the World Congress Center March 9 through 11
♦ Calhoun High School ♦ debate to a tournament at Woodard Academy March 17 through 19
♦ Calhoun High School ESS class to the Chattanooga Zoo April 28
Those field trips were approved by the board.
The board also looked at the purchase of custodial equipment from STAR Supplies, the system’s approved custodial equipment and supply vendor. The system would be purchasing a ride-on scrubber for $16,507 and an orbital scrubber for $13,491. That was approved.
Upcoming events include the CHS performance of “The Sound of Music” from March 3 to 12 at the Black Box Theatre, a virtual/professional learning day on March 15, online registration for returning students March 15 through April 30, and the next BOE meeting and board appreciation on Monday, March 27 at 6 p.m.