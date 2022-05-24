Several students and plenty of retiring members of Calhoun City Schools faculty and staff were honored Monday at the Board of Education meeting.
Four students were honored for their state championships in sports: Dylan Faulkner, Jaylan Harris, and Max Richardson in track and field and Ella Manley in girls’ golf.
Twenty employees were also honored at the reception, which included refreshments and messages to the outgoing retirees. Fellow CCS employees offered, in thirty words or less, prerecorded kind words that were displayed to the packed room.
After retirees and their families got a chance to mingle and enjoy some cake, the Board got back down to business.
There were several orders of new business.
The Board will be looking at their Strategic Plan in the future, as they will going on a system leadership retreat along with principals and other members of staff from across the school system. The Board also did their annual review of their norms and protocols.
The Governance Team submitted their self assessment, which is a yearly process that the board completes to continue to be named a Georgia School Board Association Exemplary Board as they have for several years. Salary schedules for the 2022-23 school year were also approved, which ensure that salaries align with the school year calendar.
The board also looked at bids for cleaning, repair, and resurfacing of parking lots and the bus loop at the Complex. Professional Paving set their bid at $409,900. That bid was accepted.
Also up for approval was a contract with Kelly Education for substitute teachers. The board approved that agreement, which outlined prices for different employees for each job filled by Kelly. CCS would also pay a placement fee and an additional bonus to employees contingent on days worked.
Finally, they looked at upcoming overnight or out-of-state field trips. CHS athletics requested to go to Southern Showcase in Huntsville, Al. on Sept. 16 adn Reinhardt University XC Camp on July 10. CTAE requested a trip to the FCCLA Nationals in San Diego, Ca. on June 29 and to SkillsUSA Nationals in Atlanta from June 20-24. Those field trips were okayed.
Personnel recommendations, including new hires, seasonal employees, and separations, were all approved.
Upcoming fundraisers include a Flamingo Fundraiser for CHS majorettes in June, where they will raise money for uniforms and equipment. CHS graphic design will sell teacher planners to raise money for student incentives and lab equipment. CHS basketball and cheer will sell raffle tickets through the end of June to raise money for their uniforms, as well.
Upcoming events include a Meet the Coaches event for volleyball on May 26, last day of school and graduation on May 27, and Memorial Day on May 30, which is a holiday for staff.
The next board meeting will take place on Monday, June 20. For more information on Calhoun City Schools, visit calhounschools.org.