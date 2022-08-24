City BOE holds first meeting since school start

Calhoun City Schools held their first meeting since school started back Monday, and it seems like staff are pretty excited about how this year is going so far.
“I think it’s been a great, smooth start to our school year,” said Dr. Michele Taylor, Superintendent.
Board members, in keeping with the celebratory theme, honored Dr. Brandi Hayes, CTAE Director, for winning Administrator of the Year at the Georgia ACTE conference in June. Hayes was praised by the board, and received a gift.
Hayes won the state title, meaning she will go on to represent Georgia in the regional competition in October 2023.
There were a few voting items on the agenda this month, including several upcoming field trips.
♦ HOSA Officer Jumpstart in Atlanta, August 24-25
♦ Band and Football to Gardendale, Alabama, August 26-27
♦ Softball to Chattanooga, Tennessee, September 16 and 17
♦ FFA — FCCLA to FCCLA Conference, October 9-10
♦ Softball to Columbus, October 26-29
♦ HOSA to conference in Athens, November 7-8
♦ HOSA to conference in Atlanta, March 2-3
♦ FCCLA State Conference in Athens, March 23-25
Those field trips were approved.
Taylor also noted that staff at city schools had been hard at work ensuring that this year’s field trips are successful. The system has taken into consideration teacher and parent feedback to help those go as smoothly as possible.
The board also okayed an agreement with Gordon County for city schools’ school nurse program, where the county will pay $34,125 to help city schools to fund a nurse through June 30, 2023.
“It’s a great way that we collaborate with our Gordon County friends,” said Taylor.
Another agreement for a refrigerated merchandiser to distribute cold items was considered. The previous merchandisers were removed because they frequently broke and were no longer repairable. The cheapest quote, by TriMark for $13,529.92, was recommended and accepted.
The board also voted on two policies that they had read the previous month.
Policy JRB relates to the Parents’ Bill of Rights, which in part allows parents to review educational materials within the first two weeks of classes, as well as veto sex ed and other topics that they may object to their minor children learning.
The bill requires school districts to have “procedures for a parent to object to instructional materials intended for use in his or her minor child’s classroom or recommended by his or her minor child’s teacher.”
Policy IKBB allows for a resolution process for “divisive concepts” complaints, as well as outlining policies regarding divisive concepts. Those include teaching that America is “fundamentally or systemically racist” or participating in “racial scapegoating” or stereotyping.
Both of those were approved, bringing CCS into line with state law.
Upcoming events include Teacher of the Year interviews on August 26, Homecoming Week September 6-9, a dedication ceremony on September 9, the system-wide Teacher of the Year announcement also on September 9, and the Homecoming Dance September 10.
Students and staff will have a day off for Labor Day on September 5, with a virtual work day/professional learning day on September 21.
The next Board of Education meeting will take place Monday, September 26 at 6:00 p.m. For more information, visit calhounschools.org.