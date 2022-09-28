Dr. Michele Taylor talked about the late Paul Campbell, a 56-year employee of Calhoun City Schools. Sept. 30 marks Paul Campbell Day, and what would have been his 88th birthday. City schools continue to honor him and his legacy of dedication to the school system by celebrating his birthday and by honoring students with an attendance award sharing his name.
Also being spotlighted were several students from CHS who received recognition from the College Board for their high AP scores. Eighteen students were recognized, all of whom have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have either excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10 or earned a score of three or higher on two or more AP exams.
Finally, city schools and Calhoun Police Department honored Misty Lewis, assistant principal at Calhoun Middle School, who last month thwarted a possible kidnapping attempt in downtown.
Later, early childhood education instructor Dr. Daphne Johnson and FCCLA representatives Ava Shelton and Maritza Pena gave an overview of a book drive benefitting students attending the Boys and Girls Club.
Level I early childhood education students created advertisements for the book drive, while those in Level II will take those books to create activities for students who read them.
There were several items of new business, as well.
Calhoun City Schools talked briefly about their new millage rate, which is set at 16.59 mills. That matches the rollback rate that was outlined, and passed the City Council unanimously Monday, Sept. 12.
The millage rate, which both school systems set each year, is the tax rate used to calculate property taxes. The rate assigned is multiplied by the total taxable value of a property’s assessed value to calculate the total number of taxes used to help fund the local public school system. One mill is the equivalent of $1 per every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value.
That new millage rate was approved unanimously by the board.
The board also approved general fund committed balances for Fiscal Year 2022, to the tune of $798,823. That was okayed unanimously by the board.
There were also several field trips that were up for approval:
♦ TSA Fall Leadership Conference in Jeckyll Island, November 11 to 13
♦ CTI conference in LaGrange, November 17 and 18
♦ 8th grade field trip to the Anderson POW Camp, November 17 to 19
♦ CHS Fine Arts head to NYC, December 15 through 18
♦ Thespian Conference in Columbus, February 9 to 11, 2023
♦ 6th grade field trip to the Huntsville Space Center, February 23 and 24
♦ TSA State Leadership Conference in Athens, March 14 through 18
♦ CMS Chorus heads to Disney World, March 30 through April 2
♦ Grad Bash at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida, April 21 to 2♦ 3
♦ 7th grade field trip to Rock Eagle in Eatonton, May 17
Those were all approved unanimously.
The board also looked at a bid to supply ware washing and chemicals to the nutrition department by Sanitech. That bid was unanimously approved.
Also on the docket were athletics improvements at Calhoun High School, which would run a total of $1,493,135. That would include improvements to numerous facilities, and was passed.
Up for a vote was the replacement of the current intercom/paging system at Calhoun Middle School, which is no longer manufactured, supported, or functioning consistently. The board looked at a quote from Telenet, which was $77,557.45, and funded by pay-as-you-go funding. That was approved unanimously.
Finally, the board unanimously approved a request for the purchase and installation of a steel building outside the Complex cafeteria for use by school nutrition staff. The accepted bid was by Cardinal Metal Buildings for $22,995, including installation. That will be paid for with school nutrition funds.
Upcoming events include the Charter System Conference, with the board will attend October 4 and 5 in Athens. Fall break will run October 10 to 14, with classes starting back up October 17. The next BOE meeting will take place Monday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. at central office, 334 S. Wall Street.