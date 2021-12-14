At Monday's Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meeting, the board unanimously approved a new calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.
The first day of school for students will be Thursday, August 4, 2022. Labor Day will be observed September 5 and fall break will include the Columbus Day holiday in October.
Thanksgiving break will be observed November 21-25, and Christmas break will be held December 19, 2022 through January 3, 2023 with professional learning days scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, January 2nd and 3rd.
Martin Luther King, Jr. Day will be observed on January 16, 2023. Winter break will include President's Day and February 21st and 22nd, and Spring Break will include Good Friday.
There are virtual and professional learning days built into the calendar during the months of September, November, February and March with the last day of school and graduation for the Class of 2023 to be held on May 26, 2023.
The calendar, which was approved unanimously, will allow for 190 teacher workdays and up to 210 learning days for students, including flex days.
"I think those who recommended the school calendar have done a pretty good job," said Eddie Reeves, chairman, before calling the vote.
The board also recognized two members of staff who are up for retirement. Hayley Gilreath, Director of ESS, and Kelli Kendrick, Chief Academic Officer, will be retiring from their positions, and were recognized by the board for their decades of service.
"These ladies have given so much love to our students and families and they will definitely be missed," said Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor. "We have been blessed by their dedicated service and commitment to excellence and wish them the absolute best in their retirement."
Also retiring is Tom Bojo, a member for the College and Career Academy Board of Directors.
"We will miss Tom as he moves into retirement, but know that he will always be a friend to Calhoun City Schools," Dr. Taylor said. "We appreciate his ongoing support and wish him the best."
At the same time, board members unanimously approved several new facilities purchases, two for the Calhoun Aquatics Center and one for baseball field lighting at CHS. The aquatic center will be acquiring a new video display and timing system, costing $93,835 and $28,380, respectively. The baseball field lighting will cost $222,5000.
There was also action taken regarding the ongoing policy revision project. The revised Section I was approved, and sections J through K are up for revision and public comment.
The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meets once a month at 334 S Wall Street, with meetings beginning at 6 p.m. For a copy of the new school schedule or information on CCS, visit calhounschools.org.
