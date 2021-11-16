At their Monday meeting, Calhoun City Schools Board of Education worked to pass a few new business items.
Two more sections of policy were addressed due to the ongoing Policy Revision Project. Policy Section G was approved unanimously, while the board also voted unanimously to revise Policy Section I.
The board also voted unanimously to approve the redistribution of the fiscal year 2021 General Fund, which accounted for an added $1.2 million in state revenue. This was spread amongst numerous kinds of expenditures, with the largest amounts going towards transportation and instruction.
An adjustment was also made to fiscal year 2021's Special Revenue Budget, which broadly adjusted the amount going into funds for nutrition and school activities, among others.
The purchase of CTAE was also approved. The item requested was a 911 simulator for CCCA's law program.
This simulator, set to be purchased from Learning Labs, would allow for certification for students who use it. The bidder selected was a local company, came recommended, and was the second-lowest quote.
Another approved expenditure was a décor package for the up-and-coming Early Learning Academy. This would outfit the cafeteria with several decorations, including the CCS logo, Calhoun logos and slogans, and items promoting healthy eating habits.
Two field trips were also approved unanimously - CHS Drama is approved to take a four night trip to Hollywood and Disneyland in Feb. 2023, and CHS cheer is clear to go to Macon on Nov. 19 and 20, for a competition.
Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Break will begin on Nov. 22 and run through Nov. 26. Christmas Holidays will begin on Dec. 20.
The next CCS Board of Education meeting will be Monday, Dec. 13, at 343 S Wall Street. Meetings begin at 6 p.m.