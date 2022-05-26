Calhoun High School’s Work-Based Learning teacher, Mrs. Kelly Fuquea, nominated Malysha Winston for the WBL Student of the Month for May 2022.
Fuquea stated, “Malysha is one of the most ambitious students that I have had an opportunity to work with. She has a strong work ethic and accepts any responsibility that transpires. She represents Calhoun High School and the CTAE programs very well in our community and has received excellent reviews from both of her WBL placement supervisors.”
The best part of the WBL program is how it allows students to explore different job options, careers or majors before deciding on a field of study. Winston decided to join WBL her senior year to explore working in the real world, outside of the four walls of the classroom, while continuing to excel in academics and athletics. In her first semester, she worked for the Calhoun Recreation Department and then added Old Navy to her employer list in the spring.
When asked about her thoughts on the work-based learning program, Malysha stated, “WBL provides students with a great opportunity to be able to play sports, work, and save money for college while maintaining good grades.
I appreciate the program and the experiences WBL has given me.” Winston, the tri-sport athlete, recently signed a track and field scholarship with Berry College and plans to pursue a degree in finance and accounting this fall.