Calhoun High School’s Work-Based Learning teacher, Mrs. Kelly Fuquea, nominated Luke Hawkins for the WBL Student of the Month for April 2022.
Fuquea stated, “Luke started WBL fall semester working at Hawk Construction and has worked with Shaw Industries this semester receiving great evaluations from his supervisors. He is a hard worker who shows determination to do a good job. Luke is the kind of young man that will always succeed due to his positive work ethic and is a shining representative for our Work-Based Learning program.”
The College and Career Academy of Calhoun City Schools’ Work-Based Learning program, partnered with Shaw Industries Group to provide students with an opportunity to gain skills and experience while still in high school. Shaw (plant #34) is Luke’s first employer where he started working as a Utility Worker at 17 years old, and was promoted to a Truck Lift Operator when he turned 18 years old. CCCA works closely with local businesses to ensure that WBL participants gain valuable skills and experience before graduating high school within the workforce. As an agriculture pathway and dual-enrollment student, Luke chose this pathway out of interest. Upon his graduation he plans to work full time at Shaw until September when he will then go on to start training at Elite Lineman Institute.
When asked about his thoughts on the Work-Based Learning program, Luke stated, “WBL has given me a great opportunity at Shaw to learn skills I can use a lifetime. It has helped me decide my career path after high school and I will be graduating with 30 college credit hours.”
Congratulations to Luke Hawkins, WBL Student of the Month for April 2022.