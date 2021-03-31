Calhoun High School students in Mrs. Johnson's art class submitted work for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.
The works of Katie England, Karen Gutierrez and Katherine Lopez will be displayed by the Creative Arts Guild in Dalton City Hall.
Their work, as well as works from other high school students from Georgia Congressional District 14, will be on display from April 12 though May 3. The winners will be announced at the Congressional Art Competition reception on May 3.
First, second and third places as well as two honorable mentions will be on display in the district office. First place will be shipped to Washington D.C. for the June winner's reception and will be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol for one year.