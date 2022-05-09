CHS Student Selected for 23rd Annual GAEA/HMA 2022 Georgia High School Art Exhibit From Calhoun City Schools May 9, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Mildred Martinez holds her artwork "Faceless Judgement", which will be displayed in the High Museum of Art in Atlanta May 24 through June 26. Contributed "Faceless Judgement", Mildred Martinez. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calhoun High School student and talented artist, Mildred Martinez, is an excellent example of a student who not only cares about academics but also excels in the arts.Mildred recently received an amazing honor for her artwork “Faceless Judgement” when she was selected to be in the 23rd Annual GAEA/HMA 2022 Georgia High School Art Exhibit.The exhibit will be displayed in the Greene Family Education Center which is located inside the High Museum of Art in Atlanta from May 24 through June 26. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Trending Now Arrest records from the May 4, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times Gordon Record, May 7, 2022 Wings & Wheels Fly-In and Car Show set for May 7 District court judge gives greenlight to challenge against candidacy of Rep. Greene Buffalo Bills draft Baylon Spector Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.