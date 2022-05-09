Calhoun High School student and talented artist, Mildred Martinez, is an excellent example of a student who not only cares about academics but also excels in the arts.

Mildred recently received an amazing honor for her artwork “Faceless Judgement” when she was selected to be in the 23rd Annual GAEA/HMA 2022 Georgia High School Art Exhibit.

The exhibit will be displayed in the Greene Family Education Center which is located inside the High Museum of Art in Atlanta from May 24 through June 26.

