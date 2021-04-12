Following Board approval at the April Gordon County Board of Education meeting, Rebecca Champion will be promoted to the principalship at Fairmount Elementary School for the 2021-2022 school year.
Champion currently serves as the school’s assistant principal, a position she has held since 2020.
Rebecca began her career at Fairmount Elementary in 1996 and taught for several years before moving to Bartow County Schools in 2014, where she served in leadership roles until she returned to Gordon County Schools last year. She was excited to return home as assistant principal to her community’s school and is now thrilled to take the reins as the school’s newest principal.
"I am eager and excited to begin the 2021-2022 school year as principal of Fairmount Elementary School. I look forward to continuing to serve the students, parents, teachers, and stakeholders of the Fairmount community. Bringing my career full circle and being named principal of Fairmount Elementary is an honor, and I am committed to providing a quality education to the students at FES. Fairmount Elementary School is a hidden gem, where friendships grow and strong ties are bound. Once a Bulldog, Always a Bulldog,” said Champion.
Dr. Kimberly Fraker, superintendent of Gordon County Schools, worked with the school’s Local School Governance Team, faculty, and community to ensure the right choice was made for this position.
“I am confident that Mrs. Champion will serve the Fairmount community and students well in her new role, and she will continue to be a tremendous asset to our district leadership team,” remarked Dr. Fraker.
Rebecca lives in Fairmount with her husband, Jeff Champion, and her three children Gregory, Bethany, and Naythan. Gregory is a graduate of Sonoraville High School, Bethany is a junior at SHS, and Naythan is in fifth grade at FES.