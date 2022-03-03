The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce will honor the four graduating seniors named as STAR Students and their designated teachers at its next member event.
Jocelyn Heath will represent Calhoun City Schools while Abigail King, Lindsey Lowrance, and Luke White represent Gordon County Schools. Heath is the daughter of Doug Heath and the late Shelly Heath.
She earned the recognition for academic achievement and performance on the SAT. Throughout high school, she has maintained a 4.0 GPA, and she is ranked in the top five of her graduating class. She is a member of the marching band, serving as a section leader and plume captain. She is actively involved in FCA and co-founded the Fellowship of Christian Athletes prayer ministry at CHS. Heath named Christina Long, a former Chemistry teacher at Calhoun High School, as her STAR Teacher.
Abigail King is the daughter of Kevin and Amanda King. She has a 4.0 GPA at Sonoraville High School. She is one of the Class of 2022 Valedictorians, tying with Luke White. She is very involved in the SHS Theater program. She is currently co- directing a play in the SHS Limelight Production for her senior capstone project to receive the fine arts diploma seal. After graduation, King plans to attend Piedmont University. She named Hannah Nelson as her STAR Teacher.
Lindsey Lowrance is the daughter of Danny and Jenni Lowrance. She holds a 4.0 GPA and an SAT Score of 1530, making her Valedictorian of the 2022 class at Gordon Central High School.
Lindsey has participated in an extensive variety of groups and programs at her high school. She named Melanie Moore as her STAR Teacher.
Luke White is the son of Robert and Rhonda White of Calhoun. Luke has a 4.0 GPA and is a Valedictorian for the Class of 2022 at Sonoraville High School, tying with Abigail King.
He is currently working at North Georgia National Bank and is playing on the SHS golf team. After graduation, Luke plans to attend Georgia Tech and major in business management with an emphasis on finance. He named Nathan Schuster as his STAR Teacher.
Created by the Professional Association of Georgia Educations (PAGE), the Georgia STAR student and teacher program recognizes high school students who are in the top 10% of students in their class, based on grade point average, and earned the highest SAT score on a single test date. Since its inception in 1958, the STAR program has honored more than 28,000 students and the teachers they have selected as having the most influence on their academic achievement.
Each student receiving the STAR honor is invited to select a STAR Teacher to recognize as being the most influential to their academic achievement while in high school.
The mission of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is to connect members and the community to promote economic growth. It has long supported the STAR Program through its Education Committee.