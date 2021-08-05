Calhoun City Schools kicked off the new school year with a back to school assembly to celebrate the work of all teachers and staff as they prepare for a smooth opening to the 2021-2022 school year.
Continuing to "Capture Kids' Hearts," CCS has trained faculty and staff on the process of engaging teachers and students in creating a culture focused on trust and collaboration which empowers students to take ownership of their learning. This year's theme carries the message, "Be the Light!" The schools will continue to be a lighthouse to all as we navigate these challenging times.
More than 400 teachers, administrators, School Board and Governance Team Members, and support staff filled the Calhoun Performing Arts Center Wednesday in preparation for the 2021-2022 school year. Groups recognized included employees with more than 25 years of service, present and past teachers of the year, teachers who have earned advanced degrees and all new employees.
Many teachers and staff members were unable to attend their graduation ceremony at the college or university when they earned an advanced degree due to Covid restrictions. CCS planned a special graduation recognition ceremony and reception to honor them for their hard work. Graduates included Madison Bunch, Devon Clayton, Kim Dant, Kelli DeGuire, Heather Duncan, Cassey Gerry, Dr. Brock Holley, Dr. Justin Lindsey, Tammy Ovalle, Matt Rice, and Jennifer Smith
Superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor highlighted many system accomplishments such as CCS being recognized as an outstanding Charter System and the increased graduation rate. Both the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 had a graduation rate of 100%. Taylor thanked Chief Tony Pyle, the Mayor and City Council for providing funds for school resource officers. "CCS has earned more than 21 state championship titles since 2007. The past decade has seen great success in academics, arts and athletics but our focus on relationships is truly what makes a difference for our students and community, especially during the past school year amidst a worldwide pandemic," Taylor shared.
Vice chair, Rhoda Washington, also recognized the accomplishments of Calhoun City’s Board of Education. Named as an Exemplary Board, CCS Board members stand out as leaders in the schools, community and in the state. Chair Eddie Reeves, Vice chair Rhoda Washington, Members Andy Baxter and Becky Gilbert-George all have impressive resumes and have years of dedicated service on local Boards and organizations. Facilitators thanked the Board, School Governance Team Members and Calhoun's College and Career Academy Board of Directors.
CHS Senior Class President, Christian Lewis welcomed all in attendance. Mana Smith, Primary School Principal introduced Junior Jacket Academy, pre-K, kindergarten and first - third grade staff and Jaime Garrett, Elementary Principal recognized fourth and fifth grade staff. Allison Eubanks, Middle School Principal recognized grades 6-8 and CHS Principal Casey Parker introduced the High School staff. System leadership staff recognized departments and school support staff.
Masters of Ceremonies, Hayley Gilreath and Donny Robertson introduced all new staff members and entertained the group throughout the morning with a stroll down memory lane and a tribute to the castaways from Gilligan's Island. The cast included, Dr. Brock Holley as Gilligan, Larry Brown as Skipper, Stephen Stewart as Mr. Howell and Cindy Thornton / Susan Bennett as Lovey Howell. Hayley Gilreath portrayed Ginger, the movie star, Donny Robertson posed as the professor and Melanie Harwell played the part of Mary Ann. Calhoun High Schools women's trio - Mayce Holland, Graysen Nudd, Anna Kathryn Hayes and men's quartet - Adrian Galyean, Caleb Riley, Porter Ledford and Brandon Webb entertained the crowd with new lyrics (reflecting on the challenging past school year) set to the Gilligan's Island theme song. CCS thanked all of the community partners in education for supplying door prizes for the Back to School event.
In keeping with this year's theme, Andrew Miles, India Galyean and Casey Parker closed the back to school celebration with their version of the Thomas Rhett song, "Be a Light." Calhoun City Schools' first day for students will be Wednesday, Aug. 11th.