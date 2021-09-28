The Calhoun City Schools Board of Education voted Monday to roll back the millage rate to 17.557 mills. The board voted unanimously to approve the change, which then went on to be approved by the City Council.
Millage determines property tax by determining how much tax an individual will pay per $1,000 of property value. Property taxes are found by multiplying taxable property value by the millage rate and then dividing that by 1,000.
The rest of the action items at the meeting were also all unanimously approved by the board. One such item was the purchase of a crisis alert system by Centegix, which will allow further measures to be implemented to ensure the safety of students and staff.
This safety system will include badges for employees which allow for alerts to be sent to administrators in case of an emergency, as well as visual notifications such as lights. The security system will provide campus-wide coverage.
Also approved was a substantial increase in substitute teacher pay. This will come into effect for October’s payroll, and will boost pay by as much as 25% for some subsets of substitute teachers.
Dee Wrisley, Chief Financial Officer, was also recognized for her involvement in helping CCS to attain the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. This indicates a high quality of financial reporting.
"We are fortunate to have a Board of Education who believe in the highest standards of financial reporting. Dee Wrisley and her team do an outstanding job. Calhoun City Schools will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do,” stated Dr. Michele Taylor, superintendent.
The school board also approved two overnight field trips for CHS students, and several fundraising opportunities. Other items on the agenda included selling surplus art supplies and a decommissioned bus, as well as continued funding and support for the school nurse program.
The next Calhoun City Schools Board of Education meeting will take place on Monday, Oct. 25, at 6 p.m.