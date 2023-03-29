CCS approves bus purchase, honors students and staff

Calhoun City Schools held their final meeting before Spring Break on Monday.

Numerous people throughout the district were honored at the meeting. The Board of Education was first honored for National School Board Appreciation Week, which ran March 13 through 17. Dr. Brock Holley, Athletic Director, was honored for receiving the GHSA Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity of Excellence award. Calhoun Middle School as a whole was recognized for being named a 2023 AP STEM School.

