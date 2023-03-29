CCS approves bus purchase, honors students and staff

Calhoun City Schools held their final meeting before Spring Break on Monday.
Numerous people throughout the district were honored at the meeting. The Board of Education was first honored for National School Board Appreciation Week, which ran March 13 through 17. Dr. Brock Holley, Athletic Director, was honored for receiving the GHSA Sportsmanship, Ethics, and Integrity of Excellence award. Calhoun Middle School as a whole was recognized for being named a 2023 AP STEM School.
The board also recognized Major Carson, who was not present at the February meeting where other school resource officers were honored. Carson praised the district’s dedication to its students.
“I like to say it’s excellence at its best,” he said.
Also honored were the Complex Spelling Bee winners and district winner Ayden Lampe, Complex Math Mania winners, and Calhoun High School literary champions. Bella Garmon and CMS Band Director Thomas Osborne were recognized alongside Lesly Chavez and CHS Band Director Larry Brown for Chavez and Garmon’s inclusion in District Honor Band. India Galyean and Caleb Riley from CHS and Louisa Engel, Campbell Nudd, and Bella Garmon from CMS were all recognized for being chosen for All-State Chorus.
Finally, Sarah Elise Gallman was honored for numerous graphic design awards and Chloe McFarland and Brandon Webb were recognized for being National Merit Scholars.
There were several items up for a vote.
First was the purchase of a new 54-passenger bus through Yancy Bus Sales. That would replace their current lift bus for special needs students. After reimbursement by the state of Georgia, CCS would be on the hook for $42,439. That purchase was approved unanimously by the board.
They also looked at surplusing some equipment, including two fifteen year old HVAC units, a drill press that is over 40 years old, and an air compressor motor, all of which are in poor condition. That was also approved.
An overnight field trip was also unanimously approved by the board — the high school’s Senior Grad Bash to Six Flags over Georgia was okayed. That will take place May 5 and 6.
Other voting items unanimously approved by the board included voting to accept their self-assessment for the Local School Board Governance Team, voting to move their strategic plan in-line with literacy recommendations in the Georgia Vision Project, and selecting a delegate and alternate for the GSBA spring conference, which were Becky Gilbert-George and Andy Baxter.
Upcoming events include returning student online registration, which runs through April 28, the CELA egg hunt and hat parade and the CPS egg hunt on March 31, eighth grade fun day on March 31, and Spring Break April 3 through 7.