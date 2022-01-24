CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight From Calhoun City Schools Jan 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Eden Smith, a CMS sixth grader, is Calhoun College and Career Academy's Student of the Week for Jan. 17 through 21. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Calhoun Middle School 6th grader, Eden Smith, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Jan. 17 through Jan. 21.Eden’s STEM teacher, Darby Carter, nominated Eden, stating “Eden is constantly asking questions and pushing to know and understand more. She is always positive and helps other students.”Eden chose STEM because she loves to build and program things. Eden plans to attend college to further her STEM knowledge. Eden aspires to work with animatronics at a theme park.When asked about her thoughts on the STEM pathway at Calhoun College and Career Academy, Eden stated, "STEM allows me to try hard every day and improve my knowledge!" Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Florida jury finds man guilty of murdering Northwest Georgia pair Arrest records from the Jan. 19, 2022 edition of the Calhoun Times The Rome Varsity plans approved by board of adjustments Federal government shipping free at-home COVID tests Gordon Record, Jan. 22, 2022 Local Events Latest e-Edition Calhoun Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.