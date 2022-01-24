CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight for Jan. 17 - Jan. 21, 2022

Eden Smith, a CMS sixth grader, is Calhoun College and Career Academy's Student of the Week for Jan. 17 through 21.

 Contributed

Calhoun Middle School 6th grader, Eden Smith, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Jan. 17 through Jan. 21.

Eden’s STEM teacher, Darby Carter, nominated Eden, stating “Eden is constantly asking questions and pushing to know and understand more. She is always positive and helps other students.”

Eden chose STEM because she loves to build and program things. Eden plans to attend college to further her STEM knowledge. ​​Eden aspires to work with animatronics at a theme park.

When asked about her thoughts on the STEM pathway at Calhoun College and Career Academy, Eden stated, "STEM allows me to try hard every day and improve my knowledge!"

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you