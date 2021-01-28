Calhoun High School 9th grader, Katie Reynolds, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for January 18-22, 2021.
Katie has been involved in agriculture at Calhoun since she was in elementary school. Katie’s agriculture teacher, Lacy Powell, nominated Katie stating, “Katie is always willing to step up and help in any way she can to promote the agriculture and FFA program at Calhoun High School.”
Katie started the program as an eighth grader taking basic agriculture science for high school credit. She has competed in multiple career development contests (CDEs) over the last two years, such as livestock judging, FFA quiz, creed speaking, and vet science. She serves as the vice president of recruitment and retention for the CCCA FFA chapter. Katie is currently involved in the UGA Jr. herd builder program where she has purchased four heifer calves and is raising them and taking courses in livestock management, health, genetics, and beef quality assurance. Her supervised agricultural experience (SAE) program is in diversified livestock where she not only raises her program heifers but other cows, goats, chickens, horses, pigs and honey bees.
She chose the agriculture pathway at the CCCA, because she has had a passion for agriculture since her family purchased a farm and began to raise livestock animals. She wanted to learn more about the industry in middle school to grow her knowledge and take what she learned in the classroom then apply it at home.
Katie plans to attend the University of Georgia to pursue a bachelor's degree in animal science and minor in agribusiness. Katie also plans to further build her cattle operation after high school while in college by pursuing a career in animal science with a focus in genetics and cattle management.
Katie is very thankful that CCCA offers an opportunity to explore the world of the agriculture pathway. When asked about her thoughts on the animal science pathway, Katie stated, “The CHS agriculture program has opened my eyes to the opportunities for high school students to get involved in contests, programs, and events that will help build their resumes for colleges and careers. This program has given me a big family to turn to when I needed them most. Because of Calhoun agriculture and FFA I have started my own cattle operation and have grown my agriculture knowledge over the past two years.”
Congratulations to Katie Reynolds, CCCA Student of the Week for January 18-22, 2021.