CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight

Calhoun High School 12th grader, Juan Robles, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for January 11-15, 2021.
Juan has been a student in the game design and computer science pathways for four years and an inaugural member of the e-sports team at Calhoun High School. Juan’s information technology teacher, Dr. Cherri Rains, nominated Juan stating, “he has excelled in all my classes including AP computer science principles. Juan is a hard worker both in his class assignments and in extracurricular activities. He is committed to excellence in everything he does.”
Juan chose the IT pathways at the CCCA because he likes working with computers and wanted an opportunity to learn more about how computers work. Juan is diligent in his work and demonstrates self-assurance and the ability to take on new and unfamiliar tasks. He is always willing to try new things and help others. Juan not only does well academically, but is a very versatile student. He is an active member of the varsity e-sports team and has played on the team for three years. Juan demonstrates good communication skills and the ability to work well with others. Juan is also a worked-based learning student and works at Field Turf, USA.
Juan is very thankful that CCCA offers an opportunity to explore the world of computer science. He aspires to work as an electric utility operations specialist with a local utility company. He hopes to join an apprentice program after graduation.
When asked about his thoughts on the computer science pathway, Juan stated, “the computer science pathway has helped me form a belief that hard work and dedication will always lead to success. Don’t let the past determine the future and never give up on your dreams.”
Congratulations to Juan Robles, CCCA Student of the Week for January 11-15, 2021.