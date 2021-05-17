Calhoun High School twelfth grader, Felipe Barrios, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for May 2 - May 7, 2021.
Felipe’s audio, video, technology and film production teacher, Bill Long, nominated Felipe stating, “Felipe is a diligent videographer and editor, bringing excitement and joy to many with his video creations. He can't wait for his classmates to see the year-end video at graduation, and neither can I!”
Felipe chose the audio, video, technology and film production pathway at CCCA because it makes him wake up every morning excited about the job he gets to do with video production. After graduation, Felipe plans to study digital film production at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Georgia. He also signed with Emmanuel College earning a track and cross-country scholarship. Felipe aspires to start a career in sports videography after college.
SkillsUSA is a Student Organization associated with audio, video, technology and film production. SkillsUSA competitions are career competition events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. This year Felipe competed in the SkillsUSA competition for music video production and won second place in Georgia.
When asked about his thoughts on the audio, video, technology and film production pathway at CCCA, Felipe stated, ”I love everything about this pathway from Mr. Long to my fellow classmates. I always excel to the fullest with great people around me and they are always pushing me to be the best in this amazing pathway.”