Calhoun High School 11th grader, Dany Reyes Coronel, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.
Dany is a student in the culinary pathway and a member of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America.
Her culinary teacher, Caroline Atkins, nominated Dany stating, “Dany has a talent and passion for baking and pastry arts. She often tries advanced baking projects at home with her mom and I have had the privilege of being her taste testers. She has brought me cinnamon coconut flan with candied pineapple, homemade croissants, and she's made professional level blueberry muffins for all her teachers. She is also a founding member of the “Birthday Club,” an unofficial club of students who come in very early in the morning each month to bake and decorate birthday cakes from scratch so we can celebrate classmates’ birthdays. I love her creativity, drive to make quality baked goods and that she is proud of her heritage and wants to share it with others through traditional pastries.”
Dany chose the culinary pathway at the CCCA because she loves cooking. She wants to study baking and pastry arts in culinary school after graduating. She has an entrepreneurial spirit and plans to attend the Culinary Arts School in Georgia to train as a pastry chef. She hopes to become a pastry chef and open her own bakery where she wants to make Mexican pastries.
When asked about her thoughts on the culinary pathway at CCCA, Dany stated, ”In this class, I can learn new skills that I would need to be a professional baker.”
Congratulations to Dany Reyes Coronel, CCCA Student of the Week!