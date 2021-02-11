Calhoun High School eleventh grader, Lex Walraven, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for January 25-29, 2021.
Lex has been a student in the construction pathway for three years. Lex’s construction teacher, Eric Rigney, nominated Lex stating, “Lex is a dedicated, hardworking individual".
Lex chose the construction pathway at the CCCA because he likes to work with his hands and make a thought into a reality. Last year as a sophomore, Lex competed in blueprint reading at the SkillsUSA State Convention. This year he finished third in Region One SkillsUSA carpentry competition and will compete at the state level in the woodworking competition. Lex aspires to someday own and operate his own construction company. Lex plans to achieve this goal by attending college to pursue a degree in construction management.
Lex is very thankful that CCCA offers an opportunity to explore the world of construction. When asked about his thoughts on the construction pathway, Lex stated, “I have enjoyed the construction pathway because it has given me a good foundation of what is to come in my future.”