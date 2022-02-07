CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight for Jan. 24-28, 2022

Calhoun High School 10th grader, Karen Davila, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Jan. 24-28.
Karen’s computer science teacher, Dr. Cherri Rains, nominated Karen stating, “Karen Davila is an excellent student. She will complete both my web design and game design pathways this year as a sophomore. She plans to continue computer science by taking the fourth year AP computer science A next year. Karen is also involved in Future Business Leaders of America, where she is currently serving as chapter leader. Karen is always quick to help in any way needed. She volunteered to help this summer with my gaming camp and comes to all FBLA events and helps serve.”
Karen chose the computer science pathway because she enjoys coding and technology. She plans to attend college to pursue a degree in computer science with a focus on cybersecurity. Karen aspires to work in the cybersecurity industry, which is currently a high demand field.
When asked about her thoughts on the computer science pathway at CCCA, Karen stated, “I like all the different aspects of the computer science pathway from learning new code, helping with summer camps, and FBLA activities. Everything in computer science is fun and every year it is my favorite class!”