Calhoun High School eleventh grader, Kathryn Brook, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Feb. 1-5, 2021. Kathryn is a third-year graphic design student.
Kathryn’s graphic design teacher, Greta Hughes, nominated Kathryn by stating, “During quarantine, Kathryn reached out to me about designs that I needed in addition to her daily work. Knowing the level of work she was doing, I immediately put her on a project for Calhoun City Schools. She digitally designed the yellow jacket with the magnifying glass that we currently use as a promotional graphic. Kathryn is willing to take on any challenge that is presented to her without hesitation. Her peers see her work and often reach out for design feedback.”
Kathryn chose the graphic design pathway because she has always had a creative and meticulous mind that enjoys adding detail to even the smallest of creations. Graphic design also acts as a creative outlet that allows her to relieve stress from her numerous advanced classes and remain inspired throughout the school year. During her journey, she has always been a student that wants to do her best and exceed the standard. In her second year, she showed interest in competing in design competitions as a member of SkillsUSA. In her first competition, she placed 1st at the region level and 2nd at the state level for T-shirt design.
Kathryn’s career aspiration is to ultimately help others. With her future educational plans in clinical psychology, she plans on using her degree in the field to help others in her community with a focus on teenagers and children. Kathryn plans to attend the University of Georgia to pursue a degree in psychology. She would like to focus on clinical psychology, eventually earning her doctoral degree in the field. In her spare time, Kathryn hopes to continue utilizing her skills in graphic design throughout college by creating various designs for members of her community. Kathyrn is thankful that CCCA offers an opportunity to learn skills in graphic design that she will be able to use throughout her life.
When asked about her thoughts on the graphic design pathway, Kathryn stated, “Since joining the graphic design pathway, my eyes have been opened to the vast world of communication and how vital designs are to our society. Without graphic design, art, and creativity in general, the world would be a dull, unexciting place to live. Graphic design has provided me with countless opportunities to develop as both a person and a designer. I am eternally grateful to the program for allowing me to find a home at Calhoun High School after having moved to Georgia from Kentucky my freshman year.”