The Calhoun High School WCHS Morning Announcement crew are the Calhoun College and Career Academy Students of the Week for Feb. 28 to March 4.
Video production teacher, Bill Long, nominated the WCHS Morning Announcement crew stating, “These students, which include anchors Nicholas Repp, Caroline Jones, Chris Fitz, Jay Patel; and technical crew consisting of Caleb Riley, Braylin Bishop, Jonah Long, Carter Johnson, Bryson Burnette and others do a great job coming in early and getting the studio set up for the daily morning announcements! They turn on all the lights and equipment then build the daily teleprompter scroll from announcements that teachers and administrators submitted. The students choose the introduction videos to use, and many times they have created them. They find ways to add interesting pieces to the announcements with current topics in history, weather, state or national news and sports. They support many of the contests on the announcements, and always have a great attitude first thing in the morning!”
“Because of their daily work ethic and their willingness and ability to troubleshoot, these students have very bright futures; They are a great example of teamwork. Some students, like Carter Johnson, plan to pursue a degree in broadcast, while others are using the experience to be more well-rounded as future professionals in other areas,“ stated Long.
Many of the WCHS Morning Announcements crew are involved with Skills USA because it gives them the opportunity to compete using the video production skills they have developed and learned. This includes this year's broadcast video production team, which was chosen as one of the top crews in the state.
When asked about the student’s thoughts on the video production pathway at the CCCA, Caleb Riley stated, “I enjoy being the first one here every day. Being on the morning announcement crew gets my day started with something I enjoy doing.” Another anchor, Nicholas Repp stated, “I enjoy being one of the last ones into the studio because as the veteran anchor, I like to follow in the footsteps of other veteran anchors like Andrew Barber and let everyone else learn the ropes without knowing just when I'm going to get there. It keeps everyone on their toes!”