CCCA Student of the Week Spotlight for Feb. 14-18

Calhoun High School senior, Albiona Prenku, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy (CCCA) Student of the Week for February 14-18, 2022.
Albiona’s culinary teacher, Chef Caroline Atkins, nominated Albiona stating, “Albiona has an attitude toward hard work that I find admirable. She has the passion and dedication for baking that makes her great. Albiona has natural leadership skills that have been improving as she participates in baking and pastry team competitions. Albiona always acts with kindness and integrity. She stands up for herself and others. She challenges herself to make improvements, just because she knows she can be better. Her enthusiasm for culinary arts, learning, and helping others is what makes her a great president of the CHS chapter of Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).”
Albiona has participated in two FCCLA baking and pastry competitions. Last year, she competed solo and won first place in the region and fifth place in the state. This year, she competed with a team and won first place at region and she and her partner will compete next at the state level. Albiona is determined to go to the FCCLA National Leadership Conference in San Diego this summer with her baking and pastry teammates.
Albiona plans to attend Georgia Northwestern Technical College after graduation. She wants to work at a hospital as an EMT or be a chef in a fine dining restaurant, hopefully in an exciting city like San Francisco. Either way, she wants to continue participating in culinary arts competitions.
Like most culinary students, Albiona loves to eat! More than that, she believes cooking is a way to learn about different cultures through cuisine.
When asked about her thoughts on the culinary pathway at CCCA, Albiona stated, “The culinary pathway has changed my high school experience because I have made a lot of new friends and have had a lot of new experiences. Feeling the excitement and adrenaline of competitions is probably one of the best feelings I can have.”