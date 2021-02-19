Calhoun High School eleventh grader Christian Lewis, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Student of the Week for Feb. 8-12.
Christian has been a student in the healthcare pathway for three years and a member of Health Occupations Students of America. Christian’s healthcare teacher, Lori Fisher, nominated Christian stating, “Christian is an excellent student! He is engaged in class discussions, has a thorough understanding of content and is able to apply his knowledge to solve problems. He's respected by his peers and assists them as needed. Christian always has a positive attitude and submits his work on time or before it is due. I could not ask for a better student!”
Christian chose the healthcare pathway at the CCCA because he has always been fascinated with the human body and is eager to learn more about it. He plans to attend a four-year university and major in sports medicine. He is undecided on where he would like to attend. Christian aspires to become an athletic trainer or pursue a career in orthopedics.
Christian is very thankful that CCCA offers an opportunity to explore the world of healthcare. When asked about his thoughts on the healthcare pathway, Christian stated, “The healthcare pathway is a great introduction for any student who is looking to go into the medical field. Mrs. Fisher does a great job of teaching the material and getting her students involved in the class. I feel this pathway will best prepare me for life after high school and aid in the pursuit of a career in the medical field.”