AdventHealth Gordon is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Month for September.
AdventHealth Gordon is committed to serving the CCCA and surrounding community in impactful ways.
In addition to the opening of a critical Urgent Care Clinic on the campus of the CCCA and being the top local placement for Work-Based Learning student interns in healthcare, AdventHealth Gordon supports our school system in numerous other ways: donating school/PPE supplies, providing funds to support school initiatives, and providing guest speakers for the student body to target current critical topics.
The hospital also encourages its staff to serve as members of the CCCA Board, CTAE Advisory Board, School Governance Team, and more.
We would like to thank and recognize AdventHealth Gordon for all they do to support Calhoun City Schools and the Calhoun College and Career Academy.
They are also a nominee for the FY22 College and Career Academy State Business Partner of the Year.