CCCA Stakeholder/Business Partner Spotlight for November 2021

Calhoun Design Co. is the Calhoun College and Career Academy Business Partner of the Month for November.
Calhoun Design Co. is a friend of the CCCA graphic design program. Their partnership with Terri English, owner of Calhoun Design Co., started “by accident”.
The graphic design students were producing approximately 150 shirts for the local Calhoun City Schools Technology Competition. Halfway through completion, the quality of printing became less than par.
After inspection, it was concluded that the machine would be down until a repairman could make it to the school. The graphic design department made several phone calls to a variety of resources, and came in contact with Terri.
She was excited to be able to help. She took the DTG (direct to garment) design file and completed the remaining shirts as a screen printing job. Since then, she has worked with graphic design students on preparing their designs for screen printing and producing them.
As a student based enterprise, Jacket Print+Design is able to handle most projects that involve dye sublimation and heat press vinyl in small to medium quantities. However, there are times when some projects exceed their ability and expectations.
It has been very beneficial to have a local business to call upon when needed to take their ideas to the next level. Terri is always willing to help and excited to give back to her community.
CCCA would like to thank and recognize Terri English, owner of Calhoun Design Co. for all the support she provides to the graphic design pathway and students.