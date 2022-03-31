Mrs. Kelly Fuquea, work-based learning coordinator, is the Calhoun College and Career Academy program and teacher in the spotlight for March 2022.
Kelly has served as both a teacher and an administrator in her 30+ year career. Kelly earned her bachelor's degree in early childhood education (ECE) from Shorter University, her master's in ECE from the University of West Georgia, and her specialist in curriculum and leadership from Lincoln Memorial University.
Kelly has been married to her husband, Kenny Fuquea, for 37 years. They have two wonderful children: Owens and Lacey. Owens is an environmental scientist and works for Atlantic Coast Consulting in Smyra, where he resides with his wife, Taylor Holland Fuquea. Lacey works in the legal field and is working towards becoming an attorney. She is engaged to Josh Owens, and they reside in Austin, TX.
Owens, Taylor, Lacey and Josh are all graduates of CCS. Kelly’s parents are Betty Jean Owens and the late Ernest Owens. Kelly’s hobbies are spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, loving on Nora (Kelly & Kenny's sweet Cairn Terrier), traveling with family, gardening, and lately, making precious memories with Kenny.
At CCCA, the work-based learning program helps bridge the gap between interest in a future career and real time spent experiencing that career. Students have the opportunity to gain experience in a chosen career through internships. Through these internships, the program enhances student knowledge by combining classroom learning with hands-on work experience. Work-based learning also teaches employability skills.
Kelly’s favorite thing about being the worked-based learning coordinator is being able to help students decide a possible future career.