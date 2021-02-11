The January 2021 CTAE Teacher and Spotlight Program of the Month is the education and training pathway offered through the Calhoun College and Career Academy to Calhoun High students.
Mrs. Lynn Davis is the education and training pathway teacher at Calhoun College and Career Academy. Lynn has been teaching for 29 years and has taught multiple grade levels, including 3rd and 5th grades. Lynn started her career at Calhoun High teaching in the Project Success program to help prepare students for their futures after high school. In 2011, Lynn started the education and training program and the FCCLA chapter that she is currently teaching and considers this her dream job.
Lynn earned her Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education from the University of West Georgia. She then earned her master's and specialist degree in education through Piedmont College. Lynn's oldest daughter, Calli, is a teacher at Redbud Elementary and her youngest daughter, Lyndi Rae, is a senior at Calhoun High School and has signed to play softball at the University of Georgia in the fall. Michael, her husband, is a PE teacher at Calhoun Middle School and the offensive coordinator for the Yellow Jackets football team at Calhoun High School.
Lynn grew up in Commerce, GA and graduated from Commerce High School. Lynn grew up around sports. She played basketball, tennis, softball, and was a football cheerleader in high school. Lynn played tennis in college. An interesting fact about Lynn is that every town she has lived in has started with the letter "C" (6 towns).
At CCCA, the education and training program introduces students to the education career. Students are placed at Calhoun Pre-K, Calhoun Primary, and Calhoun Elementary Schools to gather hands on experience. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America is the Career Technical Student Organization associated with the education and training pathway. The central focus of FCCLA is family. Competitions and conferences provide many great experiences for students to become successful in the workforce as well as their own homes. There were many Eary Childhood Education students who competed at the region, state, and national levels.
Lynn’s favorite thing about teaching the education and training pathway at CCCA is the relationships that she builds with her students. Lynn stated, “The most rewarding thing about teaching this pathway is witnessing students I taught become teachers!”
Congratulations to Mrs. Lynn Davis on being the CCCA Programs/Teachers of the Month Spotlight for January 2021.