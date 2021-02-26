The Calhoun Woman’s Club Youths of the Month were recently announced. One student from each public high school was chosen.
For Gordon Central, the February Youth of the Month is Emily Pierce who was nominated by Dr. Kim Watters.
A member of the Performing Arts Program at GC, Emily has been an extraordinary part of chorus and theater, acting as a leader and setting the example for others to follow. She has served as the GC Blue Box Theater house manager for the past two years, and is the perfect ambassador for our theater. Outside of performing arts, Emily has been a football and basketball cheerleader all four years, actively participates in SKILLS USA for healthcare science and was a participant in the Gordon Central Warrior Academy. Emily is an honor student and seeks advanced curriculum when possible. She served as cheer captain and was a 2020 Homecoming Queen nominee for GC. Emily is also an active member in her church and local community.
Sonoraville High School’s Youth of the Month for SHS in February is Jacy Smith, right, pictured here with her nominating teacher Nikki Swilley.
“Jacy is a dedicated young lady, as exampled by her completing her graduation requirements a year early. Jacy by all rights is a junior classman, with senior class status, Swilley said. “She has worked tirelessly in order to complete early graduation, all while maintaining a GPA of 3.94 in both honors and dual enrollment classes. Jacy is also a member of the Lady Phoenix softball team, lettering the last two years, as well as a member of Beta Club. Jacy’s plans are to pursue a degree in nursing. Although undecided as to which college she will call home the next four years, she has been accepted to all she applied to; Wingate University, the University of Tennessee and Mercer University were mentioned at the top of her list. No matter which direction her decision leads her, any organization will benefit from the dedication to her academics. She will be an excellent nurse!”
Calhoun High School Guidance Counselor Kendra Arnold nominated senior Alan Avila Arcos.
“Alan leads by example, and he strives for excellence in everything that he does at Calhoun High School,” Arnold said. “Academically, Alan is in the top 10% of his graduating class. Throughout high school, he has taken 16 AP and Dual Enrollment courses to prepare him for his post-secondary transition. Alan is a member of the Beta Club and has been a member of the Yellow Jacket Marching Band for five years. He was also on the wrestling team for 3 years. Alan was recognized as an AP Scholar in 2019 and an AP Scholar with Distinction for 2020. This semester, Alan is participating in the Work-Based Learning program, working at Shaw Industries, while taking AP courses and dual enrollment courses through both Georgia Tech and Georgia Northwestern Technical College. He has been accepted to Georgia Tech for the fall and plans to pursue a law career in the future.”