Addison McGill and Leslie Cruz Hernandez of Calhoun High School and Laici Long of Calhoun Middle School were three artist to represent Calhoun City Schools at the 2022 Capitol Art Exhibition alongside Lindsey Cox
The student artists pose with State House Representative Matt Barton.
The students pose with State School Superintendent Richard Woods.
Calhoun High School student Leslie Cruz Hernandez poses with her artwork.
Addison McGill, Leslie Cruz Hernandez, and Laici Long pose with their artwork.
Laici Long poses with her artwork.
Calhoun High School students Leslie Cruz Hernandez and Addison McGill along with Calhoun Middle School students Laici Long and Lindsey Cox were selected to be a part of the 2022 Capitol Art Exhibition.
The CAE is an annual student art exhibition in honor of National Youth Art Month. The exhibit was held in the Twin Towers building adjacent to the Capitol and is the largest state-wide pre-K through college-age student art exhibition in Georgia.
On Tuesday, in Atlanta, the students attended a reception in their honor where they were able to view other students' artwork from all over the state. The students and their families were also able to meet State House Representative Matt Barton and State School Superintendent Richard Woods and show them their artwork.
It was an amazing experience for all the students, their teachers, and families.