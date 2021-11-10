During the last week of October, eighth-graders from Calhoun Middle School visited the Junior Achievement Finance Park Discovery Center in Dalton.
These students participated in Finance Park, a program that actively engages students in planning for their futures in various facets of life. The Finance Park program provides students with opportunities to explore their career interests at length.
Finance Park then takes students on a journey that explores income & budget, investments & savings, risk management, and the direct correlation between these. Understanding how their interests, abilities, values, and necessary income play a role in career selection is vital to students planning for high school career paths at Calhoun High School and their plans after graduation.
We would like to extend a special thanks to the volunteers from each business who guided the students through the Discovery Center Finance Park and assisted them in making wise financial decisions based on the roles students were assigned. These tasks actively engaged students in real-world applications of what they learned while completing the Finance Park program.
We are thrilled to continue to provide wonderful learning opportunities and experiences like this for our students to become life-long learners in the pursuit of excellence.