Twelve students competed in the CMS spelling bee: Jacob Bateman, Mandy Chen, Ransom Couch, Hudson Gable, Micah Poarch, Caden Putnam, Tyler Robinson, Henry Sandridge, Brady Smith, Isaac Tibbs, Javen Wells, and Bristol Wofford.
From left to right: superintendent Dr. Michele Taylor, spelling bee alternate Mandy Chen, spelling bee champion Hudson Gable, and Calhoun Middle School Principal Allison Eubanks.
Contributed
Hudson Gable (pictured) won the CMS spelling bee on Thursday, Jan. 27, and will compete for region champion on Feb. 26.
Contributed
Twelve students competed in the CMS spelling bee: Jacob Bateman, Mandy Chen, Ransom Couch, Hudson Gable, Micah Poarch, Caden Putnam, Tyler Robinson, Henry Sandridge, Brady Smith, Isaac Tibbs, Javen Wells, and Bristol Wofford.
Calhoun Middle School celebrated the spelling skills of a select number of students by hosting the final round of the annual spelling bee on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The students who participated in the spelling bee were Jacob Bateman, Mandy Chen, Ransom Couch, Hudson Gable, Micah Poarch, Caden Putnam, Tyler Robinson, Henry Sandridge, Brady Smith, Isaac Tibbs, Javen Wells, and Bristol Wofford.
All the participants were selected based on a primary round, which included all middle school students. At the end of the eleventh round, Isaac Tibbs finished in third place, leaving Hudson Gable and Mandy Chen to battle it out for another seven rounds in addition to six single-word championship rounds. After the eighteenth round, Hudson Gable was left standing as the overall school winner.
Congratulations to Hudson Gable for finishing in first place, Mandy Chen for finishing as his alternate, and all others who participated! The next stop for Hudson is the region spelling bee on Feb. 26. Good luck to Hudson as he represents CMS at the next level of competition.
A special thank you goes out to the parents, teachers and administration, which help make events like this possible. Calhoun Middle School is very thankful to be able to celebrate our students and their achievements in academics, arts, and athletics alike.