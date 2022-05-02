This year's commencement ceremonies will be a ticketed event held on Friday, May 27, beginning at 8 p.m. at Hal Lamb Field in Phil Reeve Stadium.
Guests of all ages require a ticket to enter the stadium. In the event of inclement weather, we will continue our plans for an outdoor ceremony on Saturday, May 28, at 10 a.m. If an outdoor ceremony is unable to take place, the ceremony will move indoors to the CHS Main Gym on Saturday, May 28.
For those who are not able to attend the event, the ceremony will be live streamed at calhounyellowjackets.com. Gates will open at 6 p.m. on the evening of graduation. Tickets will be taken at both north and south gates. All attendees will participate in a bag check upon entering the stadium. We ask that any large bags or items that will obstruct the view of attendees be left at home.
Please review the detailed information below as it pertains to the graduation ceremony:
- Each graduate will be given 10 tickets for parents/guests to attend the outdoor ceremony. Seniors will be responsible for distributing their 10 tickets to their guests. 4 inclement weather tickets will be given to students in the event that weather forces the ceremony indoors to the CHS Main Gym. Only those 4 guests with inclement weather tickets would be permitted inside the gym due to space/seating. Students are able to request additional tickets for the outdoor ceremony by completing a google form survey emailed by Mrs. Kendra Arnold on April 21, 2022. Students must complete the form using their school email address.
- Spectators are required to present tickets to enter the stadium. Regardless of age, each person who enters the stadium must have a ticket. No ticket replacements will be provided so please make sure to keep up with all tickets.
- There will be seating available on all three sides of the stadium- home side, visitor side, and band stands. Seating will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Seating cannot be reserved in advance and any items placed inside the stadium prior to 6 p.m. will be removed by event staff prior to the stadium opening.
- Calhoun City Police Officers, Calhoun Fire Department, and CCS Administrative Staff will be strategically placed throughout the stadium to support guest needs and ensure that all outlined expectations are followed.
- The ceremony will include the traditional student speeches, diploma distribution, conferring of diplomas, and the turning of the tassel.
- Guests are encouraged to bring bottled water to the graduation ceremony.
- Following the graduation ceremony, guests will be allowed to enter the field to take pictures with their graduate and family members.
- Balloons, horns, stadium seats etc. will not be permitted. Calhoun High School wishes for each and every guest at commencement ceremonies to have an enjoyable experience. Balloons and other items which may obstruct the view of those in attendance will not be admitted to the stadium. Any cause of disruption will be met with an immediate response by event personnel.
We are proud of the graduating class of 2022 and thank you for joining us in recognition of their outstanding achievement. Please direct any questions or concerns to ccs@calhounschools.org.