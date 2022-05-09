Calhoun High School's chapter of FFA attends State FFA Convention

Congratulations to Calhoun High School's Chapter of Future Farmers of America for their numerous accomplishments at the State FFA Convention in Macon.
Freshmen Olivia Dodd and Ava Dobash were state finalists in agri-science with their research project on water quality in local ponds. The duo finished 2nd in the state in a very tough environmental science & natural resources category.
Freshman Carolynn Dooley was the reigning area one creed speaking winner and a top ten finalist. She represented Calhoun High School with confidence and enthusiasm as she competed at the convention. Carolynn was also selected as one of twelve FFA members from across the state as talent and performed at the opening session of the State FFA Convention.
Earlier in the year, sophomore Katie Reynolds won both the area competition and the north region competition for her proficiency in service learning. At state, Katie competed and came home a state champion! She was also selected as one of only twelve FFA members from across the state to serve as an FFA Convention Ambassador and received the Washington Leadership Conference Scholarship.
Seniors Hannah Lumpkin, Raigan Asher, and Sarah Mason were awarded their state FFA degrees.
Katie, Olivia, Ava, and Carolynn also served on State Convention Courtesy Corp and served as voting delegates.