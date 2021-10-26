Calhoun High School theatre students announce results of food drive

At Calhoun High School, members of Thespian Troupe No. 2940 of the International Thespian Society, the honor society for high school theatre students, collected 937 cans of non-perishables that were donated to the Voluntary Action Center as part of Treat So Kids Can Eat.
TOTS Eat is a national community service program for ITS-member schools to collect canned and dry goods for local charities and food banks.
Since the campaign began in 2003, Thespian troupes have collected and distributed over four million pounds of food to help their neighbors in need.
“I am so proud of these students,” Troupe Director Julie Leggett said. “In addition to their regular schoolwork, and their commitment to the fall production of Singing in the Rain and all that entails in terms of rehearsals, they truly believe in the motto of TOTS Eat, ‘Because hunger is a very scary thing,’ and make time to collect food. They work to make their community better both on stage and off.”