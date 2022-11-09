Calhoun High School Senior Colin Wood named the 2022 school winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship award

Colin Wood, CHS senior, has received the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship.

 Contributed

Calhoun City Schools congratulates CHS senior Colin Wood for being named the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient.

The Heisman program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most significant victories happen not only on the field but also in their schools and communities. The program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents to advance their futures and improve the communities and world around them.

