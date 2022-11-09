Calhoun High School Senior Colin Wood named the 2022 school winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship award

Calhoun City Schools congratulates CHS senior Colin Wood for being named the 2022 Heisman High School Scholarship recipient.
The Heisman program honors the nation’s most accomplished, community-minded high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most significant victories happen not only on the field but also in their schools and communities. The program aims to inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents to advance their futures and improve the communities and world around them.
Colin is a four-year varsity swim and dive team captain who has collected a GHSA state team runner-up and been named All-State first team. In the off-season, Colin lifeguards at the Calhoun Aquatic Center and Calhoun Recreation Department while swimming competitively for the Nitros Swim Club and Georgia All-Star Swimmers. With a 4.0 GPA and AP scholar with distinction, he is a member of the National Honors Society, Beta Club, and National Art Honor Society.
CHS Principal Casey Parker expressed, “Colin is an exemplary example of a student-athlete who is fully committed to academics, arts, and athletics. He takes the most rigorous courses and competes at the highest level. CHS is extremely proud of Colin and his accomplishments over the last four years. We are excited to see where Colin lands post-graduation, as he plans to swim at the collegiate level and major in computer science.”