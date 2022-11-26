On Nov. 17, Calhoun High School hosted its annual Apply to College and Military Career Day.
CHS seniors had the opportunity to meet with college admissions counselors and local recruiters from the armed services to assist in preparing students for the next chapter following graduation.
In honor of Georgia Apply to College Month, the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, and private colleges and universities partnered to offer high school seniors waived application fees throughout November. Thursday’s event allowed the 175 participating seniors to submit applications on-site, with 235 college applications submitted and many being free of charge.
Calhoun City Schools prepares students for college, career, and life as they move from crayons to careers and equip all students with guidance to succeed. Calhoun High School would like to thank Dalton State College, Georgia Highlands College, Georgia Northwestern Technical College, and local recruiters from the US Army National Guard, United States Marine Corps, and the United States Navy for assisting with the event and providing the opportunities.
Hats off to CHS school counselors Kendra Arnold and Ashley Wood for coordinating the event each year and exceeding the black and gold standard of excellence to produce tomorrow’s leaders.