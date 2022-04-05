On March 28, Calhoun High School inducted 69 new members into the local chapter of the National Beta Club.
The induction was held at 2:15 p.m. in the Calhoun Performing Arts Center, with students entering their signature in an official membership book containing previously inducted students. This process marks their addition to a long history of Calhoun High School students achieving academic excellence, as the National Beta Club has had a chapter at CHS since 1940.
Students are invited to apply to Beta Club when they achieve a 95 or higher cumulative academic GPA. They then must submit an application, along with teacher recommendations, to complete their admission into the club.
In keeping with the national club motto of “Let us Lead by Serving others,” CHS Beta Club members participate in fundraisers for Heifer Project, American Cancer Society, and Ronald McDonald House. Additional service projects over the last few years have included collecting items for hurricane relief, adopting a family for the VAC Christmas program, providing goodie bags to faculty and staff for Valentine’s Day, and donating stuffed Easter eggs for the Family Resource Center.
This year’s new members are the following.
Class of 2022: Jose Anguiano, Breann Bennett, Cash Goble, Kaitlyn Guevara, Maggie Kemp, Abigayle Locklear, and Marlee Pullen.
Class of 2023: Joseph Brown, Willy De La Cruz, Collin Fields, Samantha Reyes, Daniela Reyes Coronel, Debany Rosillo-Olmedo, and Catherine Schutz.
Class of 2024: Mary Akridge, Christopher Arnold, Bryant Arnold, Julissa Bahena, Layla Baker, Luca Baxter, Christian Bell, Kadyn Bowman, Jenna Brannon, Sydney Bullard, Vicky Chen, John Cox, Aleah Cox, Luke Driscoll, Abbie Dyer, Nathan Eickman, Isaac Green, Avery Greeson, Melisa Gurrusquieta, Karen Gutierrez, Steven Guzman, Lillie Hall, Carson Hamilton, Richard He, Kate Holcomb, Isabelle Howard, Athens Hudson, Skyler Hufstetler, William Hurd, Briana Kirby, Jacob Layson, Israel Lopez, Katherine Lopez, Lilly May, Jacob McBrayer, Tania Mendoza, Kinsey Momon, Krystal Ngo, Aryan Patel, Beverly Perez Alveno, Andrew Pierce, Mohammad Qureshi, Abigail Redwine, Katherine Reynolds, Emma Schmidt, Matthew Scoggins, Reagan Summers, Abram Sumner, Ivy Tate, Lily Tibbs, Abby Kate Turner, Tammy Vasquez, Ryan Wade, Elizabeth Wilkey, and Caden Williams.
In addition to the induction ceremony, the CHS Chapter of National Beta Club installed its 2022-2023 officers: President – Mayce Holland, Vice President of Administration – Caroline Alexander, Vice President of Community Service – Ally Tallent, Vice President of Public Relations - Nicholas Repp, Secretary – Ada Arwood, and Treasurer – Chloe McFarland.
Club Sponsor Carol Gomez commented, “We are very proud of these new inductees and officers and are excited to see how they grow as leaders and positively impact Calhoun High School and our community.”