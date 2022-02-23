Calhoun High School collaborates with City of Calhoun Water Treatment Department

Ava Dobash and Olivia Dodd, two freshmen students in the Calhoun High School Agriculture Education Program and FFA CTSO, recently collaborated with the City of Calhoun Water Treatment Department to conduct a comparative study on water quality in private and public lakes throughout Gordon County.
Jeremy King, Calhoun Water Treatment Plant Manager and a graduate of Calhoun High School, met with both students and helped plan the study. Ava and Olivia collected water samples from multiple locations and transported the samples to the treatment facility. Mr. King organized the required equipment and materials needed for testing the samples and enlisted help from multiple employees, including: Brett Stephens (CHS Graduate), Ed Collins, and Joseph Burchett. Dr. Trish Williams (agriculture teacher) and Dr. Justin Lindsey (CTI coordinator) supported and coordinated the study, meetings, and collaboration.
The students will analyze the data and discuss the results and findings in an upcoming FFA agriscience project. The Calhoun High School Agriculture Education Program is one of the many high-quality CTAE pathways offered at Calhoun High School. Led by Dr. Brandi Hayes, the CTAE department has sought to connect more students and educators to real-life learning opportunities in the community throughout the year.
Calhoun High School would like to say thank you to Jeremy King and his colleagues at the City of Calhoun Water Treatment Department.