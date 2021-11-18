RotaKids, a service club for elementary students and sponsored by teacher Angie Gravitt, meets every Thursday after school until 4:30 p.m.
To become a member, students had to complete a written application. Ninety-seven students submitted an application for RotaKids and twenty-five were chosen.
RotaKids created a yearlong goal with monthly service projects for their school, community, and beyond. They have already completed the following projects: litter pick-up on campus, writing affirmation letters to teachers, working in the supply closet, maintaining the school recycling program, organizing “Sock-tober”, campus beautification, and 4-H Rivers Alive river clean up.
Other projects on their list include making bird feeders for the retirement homes, a special activity for our local servicemen and women, campus beautification, closet clean-outs, and operation “disconnect to reconnect”.
RotaKids also elected the following officers for the 2021-2022 school year: President, Ben Jordan; Co-vice Presidents, Alex Avery, and Gracey Derrick. These officers are responsible for calling the meetings to order, leading the RotaKids pledge, presenting the daily agenda, and concluding each meeting with a 'break out'.
We appreciate all the hard work these students are doing at Calhoun Elementary School and throughout our community.